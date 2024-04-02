Rishi Sunak was blasted by a BBC Radio Tees presenter after he laughed off calls for a general election.

The prime minister, who has been dubbed “Squatter Sunak” due to his reluctance to go to the polls, recently shut down suggestions that there could be a general election to coincide with local elections in May.

Despite pledging an election this year, the PM was clearly in no mood to call a spring election with the economy in dire straits and the Conservatives failing on the vast majority of their five pledges for Britain.

As Jess Phillips ruthlessly pointed out here, there are other reasons why Sunak might be harbouring a degree of fear about going to the electorate.

In the original battle to replace Boris Johnson, he was beaten by Liz Truss, who famously had a shorter shelf life than a lettuce, per the Daily Star campaign.

Your leader was beaten by a woman who was beaten by a lettuce. Too afraid to face your membership he had to be crowned in secret deals in Westminster and is currently disliked by at least half the population. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 1, 2024

Here’s the PM shutting down any hope that a general election could be in the offing.

January 2025, anyone?

BBC Radio Tees: “When is the general election?”



Rishi Sunak *starts laughing*



BBC Radio Tees: “why are you laughing?” pic.twitter.com/bRBM6v35CO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 2, 2024

