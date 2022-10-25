He was appointed Prime Minister by the King after Charles accepted the resignation of Ms Truss after just 49 days in office, making her the shortest-serving leader in history.

Mr Sunak, 42, is the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

Sunak: "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to promote growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made. Not borne of ill will or bad intentions…

The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned there are “difficult decisions to come” as he made his first speech from Downing Street after meeting the King.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned the nation is facing a “profound economic crisis” as he pledged to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.

