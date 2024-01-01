Rishi Sunak’s boast that foreign university students will no longer be allowed to bring family members to the UK has been widely lampooned on social media.

His home secretary James Cleverly announced today that the “unreasonable practice” of overseas students bringing their families to the UK will end as restrictions on visa routes has now come into force.

He said the ban, which affects all but those enrolling on postgraduate research courses and ones with Government-funded scholarships, will cut migration by tens of thousands.

The measures were announced in May by his ousted predecessor Suella Braverman shortly before official figures showed net migration running at 672,000.

The move could hit universities which rely on foreign student fees and could also harm the UK’s reputation as an international destination, experts have warned.

Others on social media were quick to lampoon the prime minister’s glee in announcing the measures.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

Imagine being proud of this. Like, Happy New Year from the UK. Welcome to another year of petty policies aimed solely at bolstering this wounded, limping government. https://t.co/ZTBWA4euq6 — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) January 1, 2024

I run down the stairs, tears in my eyes, clutching this tweet in my hand. "WIFE! WIFE! THEY'VE DONE IT! They've stopped a Chinese student from bringing their mother over to the UK! They've delivered for the British people! All of our many, many problems are over now I assume!" https://t.co/jhQwsVOLWg — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) January 1, 2024

What better way to start the new year than with a xenophobic self-harming dog-whistle in a desperate bid to appease the dregs of society? https://t.co/Z3rNkdxEWK — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 1, 2024

Fabulous. Policy that makes it less attractive for foreign students to come – foreign student who are a financial net positive to universities. https://t.co/mX0y5nXMzR — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) January 1, 2024

Making the UK a less attractive place to study seems like a silly thing for a government to intentionally do. But here we are. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) January 1, 2024

