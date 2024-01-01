Rishi Sunak’s boast that foreign university students will no longer be allowed to bring family members to the UK has been widely lampooned on social media.
His home secretary James Cleverly announced today that the “unreasonable practice” of overseas students bringing their families to the UK will end as restrictions on visa routes has now come into force.
He said the ban, which affects all but those enrolling on postgraduate research courses and ones with Government-funded scholarships, will cut migration by tens of thousands.
The measures were announced in May by his ousted predecessor Suella Braverman shortly before official figures showed net migration running at 672,000.
The move could hit universities which rely on foreign student fees and could also harm the UK’s reputation as an international destination, experts have warned.
Others on social media were quick to lampoon the prime minister’s glee in announcing the measures.
Here’s a pick of the reaction: