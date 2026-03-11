Historical figures are set to be replaced by The Bank of England with images of the UK’s diverse wildlife on the next series of banknotes.

The change will happen on the next series of banknotes and the public has been invited to help choose the natural elements.

On the nation’s currency, this marks a departure from over five decades of prominent Britons such as Sir Winston Churchill, Alan Turing and Jane Austen.

The move to wildlife imagery offers a fresh opportunity to celebrate another vital aspect of the country, the central bank stated.

Its aim is also to strengthen security by making the new notes more resistant to counterfeiting and with more easily distinguishable security features.

The UK wildlife theme garnered the highest proportion of nominations, securing 60 per cent of votes, following a public consultation.

Architecture and landmarks closely followed with 56 per cent, ahead of notable historical figures (38 per cent), arts, culture and sport (30 per cent), innovation (23 per cent), and noteworthy milestones (19 per cent).

In total over 44,000 responses were received, encompassing online surveys, emails, and designs submitted by schools and the wider public.

This summer a second consultation is set to take place, which will seek further public input on specific wildlife choices, which could include plants, landscapes, and animals.

The new banknotes, which are still several years from being issued, will continue to feature a portrait of the monarch.

A representation of all home nations: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also get prioritised in the design process.