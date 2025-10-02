With international travel rebounding and a stretched rental market pushing more people into shared accommodation, experts say the conditions are “perfect” for bed bugs to spread.

The issue has been widely reported across boroughs, with call-outs increasing in areas such as Westminster, Camden, Hackney, Croydon and Hounslow. Commuters travelling on the Underground have even shared viral images suggesting sightings on trains, while hospitality venues have quietly admitted struggling to contain outbreaks. Local councils, including Southwark and Newham, have issued public guidance urging residents to remain vigilant, avoid picking up second-hand furniture from the street, and to seek professional help at the first signs of an infestation.

Bed bugs are more than just a nuisance. Their bites can cause severe itching, disrupt sleep, and, in some cases, lead to allergic reactions or skin infections. Experts warn that the psychological toll is equally damaging, with many Londoners reporting stress, anxiety and even insomnia long after an infestation has been cleared. What makes the situation worse is the insects’ growing resistance to chemical sprays, meaning that over-the-counter treatments rarely succeed.

This has led to a surge in demand for specialist bed bugs treatment London services that use advanced methods to eliminate infestations in a single visit. Heat treatment, in particular, is proving to be the only consistently reliable solution. By raising room temperatures to between 49–60°C, heat penetrates every crevice of a property — destroying bed bugs at all stages of life, from unhatched eggs to fully grown adults — without leaving behind harmful chemical residues.

One of the companies at the forefront of this shift is ThermoPest, a London-based firm specialising exclusively in bed bug eradication. Unlike many general pest control businesses, ThermoPest has dedicated its entire service model to tackling this specific pest. The company combines precision heat treatment with discreet monitoring systems, 60-day guarantees, and rapid response teams across Greater London.

A spokesperson for ThermoPest explained:

“We’ve seen cases rise particularly in rented flats in Islington and student housing in Stratford, where high turnover of tenants increases the risk of infestations spreading. Bed bugs are a city-wide problem, but they thrive in areas with dense housing and shared living. DIY sprays simply don’t work against modern infestations. Heat treatment gives residents peace of mind, knowing the problem is gone in one visit.”

The cost-of-living crisis is also believed to be playing a role. Many households are turning to cheaper furniture from online marketplaces or clearance shops, where second-hand goods may harbour hidden infestations. Once inside a property, bed bugs can quickly spread to neighbouring flats — a particular problem in tower blocks and Victorian terraces converted into HMOs.

With London’s housing density, busy tourism sector, and vibrant nightlife, experts say bed bugs are unlikely to disappear from headlines anytime soon. But for residents and landlords searching for a lasting solution, the availability of specialist heat treatments means the capital now has an effective defence against one of its most persistent pests.