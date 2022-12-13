Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch came to blows on Tuesday morning as the union boss appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Lynch, who serves as the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), was appearing on the ITV morning show as workers began fresh strike action.

RMT members will walk out today (December 13) and Wednesday (December 14), and again on Friday and Saturday this week (December 16-17).

When Lynch appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning to be interviewed by Madeley, he was attacked over the decision to go on strike during the festive period.

The interview saw Madeley repeatedly interrupt Lynch and talk at length in condemnation of the strikes, at one point telling the exasperated interviewee to “jog on”.

“Why couldn’t you have put all these strikes in January?” Madeley said. “Why do you have to target people at Christmas? You’ll be putting people out of business who run hotels, who run restaurants, who run bars, and retail.”

“Well, we’re not targeting Christmas,” Lynch replied. “It isn’t Christmas yet, Richard. I don’t know when your Christmas starts, but mine starts on Christmas Eve.”

Madeley then accused Lynch of being “disingenuous”, and “depriving people of their income”.

“You’re just ranting now,” Lynch responded. “You’re just talking to yourself, now, Richard. Why don’t you just interview yourself?”

You can watch the exchange below, its the second clip.

Related: Mick Lynch owns the media during morning rounds