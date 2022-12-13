The Duke of Sussex has claimed in a new trailer for part two of Harry & Meghan that people were “happy to lie” to protect his brother, the Prince of Wales.
The next episodes of the duke and duchess’s six-part Netflix series, which will air on Thursday morning, are set to explore their decision to step away from royal duties and make a life in America.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have insisted they always intended to keep up public duties after quitting the royal family, and said a “distorted narrative” had been created to “trap” them into silence.
Now a ten part thread on Twitter comparing the coverage has gone viral and is a must read:
