The situation around Prince Andrew was an acid test for society in the UK. A man convicted of child abuse is alleged to have trafficked a 17 year old to the Prince for the purposes of sex. It is alleged that Andrew Windsor was knowingly complicit. 1/

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have insisted they always intended to keep up public duties after quitting the royal family, and said a “distorted narrative” had been created to “trap” them into silence. Now a ten part thread on Twitter comparing the coverage has gone viral and is a must read:

The next episodes of the duke and duchess’s six-part Netflix series, which will air on Thursday morning, are set to explore their decision to step away from royal duties and make a life in America.

The Duke of Sussex has claimed in a new trailer for part two of Harry & Meghan that people were “happy to lie” to protect his brother, the Prince of Wales.

