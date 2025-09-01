Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed he will outline what he believes are the “causes” of autism in a press conference later this month.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s health secretary has launched an investigation into the origins of the neurological condition, which experts widely agree is influenced in part by genetics.

“And we’re going to be able to address those in September,” per the Telegraph.

US President Trump responded by pointing out a rise in autism diagnoses, adding: “There has to be something artificially causing this, meaning a drug or something… we’re going to do some things.”

Back in July 2023, when Kennedy was still a Democratic presidential hopeful, he told Fox News: “I do believe that autism comes from vaccines.”

Andrew Wakefield was the first to suggest a connection between the MMR vaccine and autism. His 1998 study was later exposed as fraudulent, leading to his removal from the UK medical register.

Kennedy’s latest claims come as his Make America Healthy Again movement remains stalled amid a power struggle with the head of the Centers for Disease Control. The agency’s chief was dismissed by the White House but has refused to step down, reportedly following clashes with Kennedy over vaccine policy.

Attorneys for Dr. Susan Monarez argue that she can only be removed by President Donald Trump himself. While the White House insists she was terminated on Wednesday, the dispute remains unresolved.

The controversy erupted less than a month after Monarez was confirmed by the Senate to lead the CDC—and only days after Kennedy allegedly attempted to force her out.

Four other senior scientists had also quit the agency, reportedly due to Mr Kennedy’s leadership and his stance on vaccines.