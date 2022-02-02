MPs tonight voted down an amendment that will hand bankers a multi-billion pound tax cut according to Labour estimates in a move described as “punching down” by one MP.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was urged to cancel planned tax cuts for banks earlier today and use the cash to ease the blow of the cost-of-living crisis on working people.

An amendment to the Finance Bill was debated in the House of Commons that would halt a planned cut from 8 to 3 per cent in the surcharge levied on banking profits over £25 million from next year.

Labour said the estimated £1 billion annual cost of the reduction could be used to fund home improvements for hundreds of thousands of families to soften the blow of energy bill rises expected to average around £700 from April.

Budget

Sunak announced plans to cut the profit surcharge in last year’s budget, to soften the impact of a rise from 19 to 25 per cent in corporation tax on the same date.

The surcharge has raised £8.3 billion since its implementation in 2016.

Figures obtained by Labour from the House of Commons Library showed that £1 billion a year could provide solid wall insulation for 110,000 homes, cavity wall insulation for 1 million homes, 380,000 new gas condensing boilers, the replacement of single with double glazing in 200,000 homes or the installation.

Following the vote Richard Burgon described the move as “sickening”, while Zarah Sultana said “don’t believe” Conservative lies about levelling-up, “they’re busy punching down”.

Sickening.



I just voted to scrap a MULTI-BILLION tax cut for bankers.



Not a single Tory MP voted to stop bankers getting even richer.



How dare they do this when millions can't even afford to pay their energy bills.



It's not just Johnson that needs to go – the whole lot do. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) February 2, 2022

Conservative MPs tonight voted to hand bankers a tax cut worth £1,000,000,000 each year.



This is while they're pushing ahead with their National Insurance tax hike on workers.



Don't believe their lies on "levelling up". They're busy punching down. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 2, 2022

