Kamala Harris’s policies were preferred by Republicans over Donald Trump’s in blind polling carried out ahead of the election.

With the Democrats still licking their wounds in the wake of a bruising election, they might take some comfort from the fact that, on the whole, their policy platform was actually pretty popular.

According to YouGov numbers, across nearly all issues, policies backed by Harris and the Democratic Party were, on average, more popular than those backed by Trump and the Republican Party.

Fifty-seven out of 64 (89 per cent) of Harris’ policies included in the survey are supported by more than half of voters.

The same is true for just 48 per cent (31 of 64) of Trump’s policies.

Hilariously, Trump’s supporters were actually more favourable towards Harris’ policies than their own candidate.

Over half (51 per cent) agreed with her policy platform, compared to just 34 per cent of Democrats who agreed with Trump in the blind poll.

The findings corresponded with a study into the US election candidate’s economic policies carried out by Harris Poll for the Guardian.

Four of the top five most popular proposals were from the Democratic candidate’s campaign, with the most popular proposal (a federal ban on the price-gouging of food and groceries) coming from the Harris camp.

Americans surveyed were given a list of 12 policy proposals – six from Harris’s campaign and six from Trump’s. The poll did not say whose campaign the proposals came from.

Only one Trump plan broke into the top five – his proposal to cut taxes on social security benefits.

