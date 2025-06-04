It’s rare that GB News produces some television that can be described as a ‘thing of beauty’ – but Jacob Rees-Mogg being owned by Michael Heseltine for six minutes is exactly that.

Ol’ Moggy invited the former deputy prime minister onto the channel to discuss a few topics on the GB News bingo card, such as Brexit, immigration and Rwanda.

So far, so depressingly GB News. However, the segment ended up being a rather enjoyable watch as Lord Heseltine repeatedly and persistently owned Mogg on each subject.

As a result, the six-minute clip is a pretty satisfying watch, and many praised Heseltine for his performance.

One person wrote on X: “Heseltine repeatedly kicking Rees-Mogg in the balls is a thing of beauty and fully worth the 6 minutes.”

Heseltine repeatedly kicking Rees-Mogg in the balls is a thing of beauty and fully worth the 6 minutes 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lz0ml7DrOY — JPC (@jpxan71) June 3, 2025

Another said: “Mogg still speaks the same undiluted twaddle about Brexit, and Heseltine provides the grown-up explanation.”

Mogg still speaks the same undiluted twaddle about Brexit, and Heseltine provides the grown-up explanation. https://t.co/wfWeHFbytg — Ali T. (@Ali3Mctavish) June 4, 2025

A third commented: “Well that was a very enjoyable 6 mins which I would have missed as I never watch that channel. So thanks!”

Others yearned for a time when sensible, grown-up politicians existed on the right, with one person writing: “It’s easy to forget that we once had people who knew how to run a country. Labour, Conservative, Liberal.. all of them had leaders in waiting.”

Someone else said: “Heseltine, like Chris Patten and even Rifkind as old Tories, are still decent, educated, and principled humans and politicians. By comparison, Rees Mogg, Johnson, Sunak, Truss, Badenoch, Jenrick, etc, are mere “spear carriers” with walk on bit parts.”

Related: Nigel Farage called out by BBC reporter for ‘racist lies’ about Scottish Labour leader