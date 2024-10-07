Reform UK is set to broadcast the first-ever AI party political broadcast this evening (7/10).

Describing it as a US-style attack ad “in the style of a Hollywood movie trailer”, the broadcast, titled ‘Labour: The Movie’, will appear on ITV at 6.25pm before airing on BBC 1 at 6.55pm.

Reform sources have told LBC’s Henry Riley: “No party has ever done this before. We were worried the broadcasters might try to stop it… Reform is now turning its attention on the Labour Party in a big way and they will have nowhere to hide.”

The revelations come as Nigel Farage rowed back on his claim that he received official parliamentary advice against holding in-person surgeries for his constituents.

The Reform UK leader said last month he had received official parliamentary advice not to have physical meetings in his Clacton constituency.

Parliamentary sources had disputed the claims, insisting no such advice would have been given by the office of the speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, or the security team as it would interfere with MPs’ democratic duties.

Asked about the row on Monday, Farage told a Reform UK press conference held for other reasons: “The speaker’s office is always right.”

