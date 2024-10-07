A new favourite has emerged in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

James Cleverly has received significant backing in the past 48 hours, according to the bookies, and is the brand-new favourite in the Tory leadership race.

Shadow home secretary Cleverly has had his price cut from 15/8 to 11/8, while former odds-on favourite Robert Jenrick has drifted to 6/4.



Third-favourite Kemi Badenoch has also made a late charge into 3/1 from 9/2 last week, while outsider Tom Tugendhat remains relatively out of favour at 33/1.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: ““After a strong week at the Tory conference and polling showing increased support, James Cleverly appears to have made significant progress in his campaign for next Tory leader, as he steps into outright favouritism for the first time ahead of Robert Jenrick.

“Cleverly’s former price of 15/8 last week has been shortened all the way into 11/8, leapfrogging Jenrick in the market who is now at odds of 6/4 from his odds-on status of 5/6 this time last week.

“Despite some controversies at conference, Kemi Badenoch has topped members’ polls and remains in contention, shortening to 3/1 from an earlier price of 9/2, with Tom Tugendhat seemingly out of the picture at 33/1.”

Next Permanent Conservative Party Leader after Rishi Sunak:

James Cleverly 11/8 Robert Jenrick 6/4 Kemi Badenoch 3/1 Tom Tugendhat 33/1

