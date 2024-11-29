Representatives from the Reform UK party were nowhere to be seen as MPs debated the UK fishing industry in parliament.

Richard Tice had claimed that they are the only party that will protect and promote British fishing, but they were noticeably absent when the issue came up in parliament.

As it happens I was leading a debate in Parliament on the UK fishing industry while you were tweeting this Richard – it is a shame no one from Reform had the time to join. There is more to life than Twitter! https://t.co/DV6px2YAGN — Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) November 28, 2024

MPs held a debate on the future of fishing today, not a single Reform UK MP showed up, Richard. https://t.co/kqtfMoysbg — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 28, 2024

It bears a remarkable resemblance to Nigel Farage’s terrible attendance record as an MEP.

Despite claiming that the UK fishing industry had been “gutted due to the EU” and that the institution was out of touch with the problems facing Britons fishermen, he seldom turned up to defend their interests.

Research by Greenpeace found that “over the three years that Nigel Farage was a member of the European Parliament Fisheries Committee, he attended one out of 42 meetings”.

