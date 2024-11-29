MPs have voted in favour of a bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

The historic vote, by 330 in favour to 275 against, comes after five hours of passionate debate during which MPs shared personal stories, while those against the bill called for better end-of-life care.

Wow, powerful moment from @RachaelMaskell.



"My constituent was just 46 when she received a terminal diagnosis, she would qualify for an assisted death.



Now 54 and IN REMISSION she pleads that this bill doesn't pass!"#AssistedDying #AssistedDyingBill pic.twitter.com/9LkujbgsXS — Richard (@RedWallPleb) November 29, 2024

The bill passing the first stage in the Commons means it will be followed by months of parliamentary activity before it becomes a law.

Kim Leadbeater, who brought the Bill, reassured MPs that assisted dying would “not be a substitute for palliative care”, pointing out that it is not an “either-or”.

“Assisted dying is not a substitute for palliative care – it is not an either-or”@kimleadbeater absolutely clear on the need for more investment in palliative care, alongside offering assisted dying for those whom palliative care cannot help#AssistedDyingBill pic.twitter.com/piN3sNER9I — Gemma Abbott (@gem_abbott) November 29, 2024

This was the moment the results were announced on Friday afternoon 29/11.

MPs in the House of Commons have voted 330 to 275 in favour of a bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales



Follow live reaction https://t.co/mVf7HZLT1V pic.twitter.com/k99kMya1JD — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2024

