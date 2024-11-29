MPs have voted in favour of a bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.
The historic vote, by 330 in favour to 275 against, comes after five hours of passionate debate during which MPs shared personal stories, while those against the bill called for better end-of-life care.
The bill passing the first stage in the Commons means it will be followed by months of parliamentary activity before it becomes a law.
Kim Leadbeater, who brought the Bill, reassured MPs that assisted dying would “not be a substitute for palliative care”, pointing out that it is not an “either-or”.
This was the moment the results were announced on Friday afternoon 29/11.
