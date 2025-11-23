As far as extinction-level events go in politics, the Tories could well be looking at an asteroid here. Internal polling ran by the party has returned some horror figures, revealing that the organisation which governed the country just last year could be reduced to a mere handful seats by 2029.

ALSO READ: Zack Polanski ‘tempted’ to run against Keir Starmer – and REPLACE him as MP

Internal polling turns-up shock forecast for Tories

The data, shared with The Telegraph over the weekend, shows that voters back Reform more than any other party, projecting that they will earn a Parliamentary majority with around 30% of the electorate’s support. Labour are a distant second on 18.2%, with the Conservatives on 17.5%

Although these figures indicate that 1 in 6 voters would stick with the Tories, that certainly doesn’t reflect in the seat-mapping. Due to the overwhelming challenge they face on the right from Reform, voters in almost every competitive constituency are likely to opt for Farage et al.

Reform, AND Lib Dems, could put Tories to the sword

The numbers reflect a shocking collapse in Westminster representation for Kemi Badenoch and her colleagues. According to the forecasts, the Tories would be left with a paltry 14 SEATS – with all but two members of their front bench predicted to be turfed out of office.

These shocking findings are likely to spark more discontent within Tory quarters, as Badenoch’s tumultuous time as leader rumbles on. What is perhaps more distressing for the blue rosettes is that the same polling data exposes how much of a threat the Liberal Democrats also pose.

Though they are only on 13% in the survey, their support is concentrated in former Conservative strongholds and crucial battlegrounds in the south-west. The Lib Dems would therefore end up with 63 seats – more than four times the total estimated for the Tories.

Conservative MPs ‘could fit in a minibus’ by 2029

With another four years left until the next General Election, the analysis provided by Stack currently serves more as a warning shot for the Tories, rather than a cast-iron guarantee. However, a result like this would threaten their very existence as a party – and alarm bells are already ringing.