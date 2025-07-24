Jeremy Corbyn has formally announced his new socialist party, promising that “real change is coming” with new major policies.

In a joint statement with Zarah Sultana, the Independent MP and former Labour leader, has given the strongest indication yet of what his new party will offer.

He has vowed to bring “communities, trade unions and social movements” together to “fix the crises in our society with a mass redistribution of wealth and power”.

The Islington North MP also promised to call out the “government’s complicity in crimes against humanity”, focusing on the conflict in the Middle East.

It was thought the name would be “Your Party”; however, a source close to the party said the name will be decided by a vote at a later date.

Read the full statement below:

“The system is rigged.

“The system is rigged when 4.5 million children live in poverty in the sixth richest country in the world. The system is rigged when giant corporations make a fortune from rising bills. The system is rigged when this government says there is no money for the poor, but billions for war.

“We cannot accept these injustices – and neither should you.

“We will only fix the crises in our society with a mass redistribution of wealth and power. That means taxing the very richest in our society. That means an NHS free from privatisation and bringing energy, water, rail and mail into public ownership. That means investing in a massive council-house building programme. That means standing up to fossil fuel giants putting their profits before our planet.

“Meanwhile, millions of people are horrified by the government’s complicity in crimes against humanity. Now, more than ever, we must defend the right to protest against genocide. We believe in the radical idea that all human life has equal value. That is why we will keep demanding an end to all arms sales to Israel, and for the only path to peace: a free and independent Palestine.

“Our movement is made up of people of all faiths and none. The great dividers want you to think that the problems in our society are caused by migrants or refugees. They’re not. They are caused by an economic system that protects the interests of corporations and billionaires. It is ordinary people who create the wealth – and it is ordinary people who have the power to put it back where it belongs.

“It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements. One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you.

Sign up at www.yourparty.uk to be part of the founding process, leading to an inaugural conference. At this conference, you will decide the party’s direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society. That is how we build a democratic movement that can take on the rich and powerful – and win.”