Keir Starmer has condemned an attack in which four ambulances run by a Jewish community service were set on fire.

The incident in north London is being treated as an “antisemitic hate crime” after the attack on four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, which is a volunteer-run Jewish emergency service.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Highfield Road, Golders Green around 1.45am on Monday after receiving reports of a fire.

In a post on X, Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack. My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society. Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.”

This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.



My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news.



Antisemitism has no place in our society.



Anyone with any information must come forward to the police. https://t.co/P5J1ETaEsE — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 23, 2026

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said no injuries had been reported and the incident was declared under control at 3.06am.

The attack was also condemned by health secretary Wes Streeting, who described the incident as “sickening.”

“Thank goodness there appear to be no injuries,” he added in his post on X. “We must stand together against antisemitic hatred.”