Comedian Josh Widdicombe has issued the perfect response to those angry at the government for scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

In her autumn budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that Labour would scrap the two-child limit, a measure set to lift some 450,000 children out of poverty.

This has been followed by predictable claims from the right that scrapping the cap will encourage unemployed parents to have more children so they can claim more welfare.

But on a recent episode of The Last Leg, stand-up comic Josh Widdicombe have a powerful response to those complaining about a measure that will help tackle child poverty.

READ NEXT: 30p Lee could fund 15,763 meals for kids with Musk’s X earnings

Speaking on the Channel 4 show, he said there is a “fear within government to tax the richest people in the country,” caused in part by the media in his view.

Widdicombe continued: “I am incredibly lucky. I get paid quite a lot of money for basically doing a hobby.

“I pay a lot of tax, it’s a f***ing privilege. I get a nice house, I get a good wage for doing something I like.

“And then you’re like ‘well, what’s this money going towards?’ 450,000 children being brought out of poverty.

“Is that a good use of people’s money? Of course it f***ing is! If it’s not, what is wrong with your head?”

Widdicombe has been praised for the response, with Amnesty International sharing the clip on their social media channels.

“Of course it f**cking is.”



This is Josh Widdicombe's powerful response to those complaining about the Government scrapping the “two child limit” and helping bring an estimated 450,000 children out of poverty. pic.twitter.com/5Hl5jhvHap — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) December 8, 2025

Last week, former Labour PM Gordon Brown slammed the Tories and their leader Kemi Badenoch for their “lies” about scrapping the two-child cap.

You can read more about that here.