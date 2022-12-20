Jacob Rees-Mogg has joined a long list of Tory MPs who have tried (and failed) to rationalise why we can’t pay our nurses more.

The head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has urged the Prime Minister to do the “decent thing” as thousands of nurses stage their second walkout over pay.

Speaking on the picket line at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the strikes can be brought to an end if the Government moves on its current offer.

The RCN has warned that strikes could go on for six months unless an agreement can be reached.

The Government has said the pay rise demanded by the union is unaffordable.

It also claimed to have accepted in full the recommendations of the independent pay review body – even though the body isn’t independent at all.

Appearing on Politics Live, Rees-Mogg said nurses aren’t getting a pay rise because the NHS is squandering its cash on “silly things”, citing a 74 year-old man who was allegedly asked if he was pregnant.

Watch the bizarre clip in full below:

Jacob Rees-Mogg regurgitates stuff from the S*n.. if you're wasting money on silly things, you're not going to have enough money to pay the nurses



Stella Creasey: Jacob, you can dog whistle all you want.. you were part of a govt that wrote off £10b worth of PPE..#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/jA8i0cP4je — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 20, 2022

