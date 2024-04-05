Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to have developed a new strategy for debating the benefits of Brexit with farmers – by just talking over them.

After getting his faux aristocratic bottom handed to him on an agricultural plate during a recent debate on his £32k-per-month GB News show, the Tory MP for North Somerset decided to have it out again with Liz Webster, the founder of Save British Farming.

Farmers are calling for the government to grant them a universal basic income after the post-Brexit agriculture subsidy scheme left many out of pocket.

Campaign group BI4Farmers have asked for a universal basic income (UBI) for all farmers in Britain.

The group say that farmers across the UK were “basically kept afloat” by EU subsidies and now risk going out of business, putting the UK’s food supply under threat.

It’s certain that @Jacob_Rees_Mogg could do with lessons in debate!



Why ask someone on your show to talk over them?



Still lovely of Jake to broadcast our wonderful @ByDonkeys remain message.



If only we’d remained in the largest free trade block in the world eh Jake?… pic.twitter.com/Na5J11kb7O — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) April 4, 2024

Webster and Rees-Mogg argued the toss over the financial stress that farmers have been placed under post-Brexit, although the Tory MP didn’t seem to be in the mood for a fair debate following a recent humbling at the hands of David Catt.

And watching this, who can blame him!

