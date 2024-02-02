A farmer with first-hand knowledge of the troubles Brexit has caused gave Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg a first-rate schooling on his own GB News show.

Rees-Mogg had earlier announced that he would be “discussing the great benefits of Brexit” on his programme to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the official split, but he appeared caught off-guard by his guest, farmer David Catt, whose views did not exactly align.

Changes to subsidies since the UK left the European Union has seen support for some farms fall by 37 per cent, jeopardising home-grown produce that was supposed to be elevated outside of the single market.

And new border checks are likely to add insult to injury, as this farmer eloquently points out here.

Reacting to the post, Peter Stefanovic said Rees-Mogg was left “floundering in the sea of his own fantasy” after the discussion, while John O’Brennan put it another way, saying:

“This is the most glorious three minutes of TV I’ve watched in years”, Jacob Rees-Mogg got his “faux aristocratic bottom handed to him on a farmer’s plate”.

