A Private Eye story has detailed links between Rishi Sunak’s wife and her stake in an Indian IT company founded by her father with links to Russia.

The company told the magazine that they had no plans to stop working in the country, regardless of the invasion of Ukraine.

She holds a £500 million stake in Infosys.

The chancellor’s wife owns > £500 million worth of shares in a company still trading as normal with Moscow. pic.twitter.com/ZT5k9Ylwtz — Anthony Costello (@globalhlthtwit) March 21, 2022

Sunak was asked about the matter on Sky News this morning. The chancellor brushed off the accusations and told the news channel: “My wife is not an elected politician.. I’ve nothing to do with that company.”

Jayne Secker – It's been reported that your family has links to Russia… your wife has a steak in the IT consultancy firm, Infosys, that operate in Moscow…



Rishi Sunak – My wife is not an elected politician.. I've nothing to do with that company#KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/lxxyzoW1CC — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 24, 2022

In response to the clip, Alastair Campbell tweeted: “Good questions. Dealt with badly.”

Good questions. Dealt with badly. https://t.co/X6xqYL56j1 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 24, 2022

