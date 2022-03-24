A Private Eye story has detailed links between Rishi Sunak’s wife and her stake in an Indian IT company founded by her father with links to Russia.
The company told the magazine that they had no plans to stop working in the country, regardless of the invasion of Ukraine.
She holds a £500 million stake in Infosys.
Sunak was asked about the matter on Sky News this morning. The chancellor brushed off the accusations and told the news channel: “My wife is not an elected politician.. I’ve nothing to do with that company.”
Watch
In response to the clip, Alastair Campbell tweeted: “Good questions. Dealt with badly.”
Related: ‘What about us?’: Sunak pummelled in papers following spring statement