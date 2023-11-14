Reaction has poured in to Esther McVey being appointed as the ‘minister for common sense’ in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

The Tory MP will officially be a minister without portfolio but she will expected to be “leading the charge on the government’s anti-woke agenda, streamlining as a minister attending the Cabinet”.

The PM will hope the appointment of McVey placates concerns about a shift away from the right.

She is currently a backbench MP and part-time TV presenter for GB News, but is expected to quit her work for the channel in order to attend Cabinet.

Reaction to the news was quick to pour in on social media, with a number of people expressing shock at the appointment.

Oh Sweet Mother. This isn’t a joke. Esther McVey is appointed minister for 'common sense' by Rishi Sunak. Does he have any realisation of the laughing stock he is creating for UK Diplomatic Standing around the world, with this “ministerial posting”? The answer is No. He does not. pic.twitter.com/Gs2UMZKWGX — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 13, 2023

Went into a meeting early eve and have just come out and found out #EstherMcvey is Minister For Commonsense



Haven't laughed out loud this hard for a while #Sunak's #reshuffle is a Carry On farce — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) November 13, 2023

Surely this is Sunak parody..



Esther McVey will attend cabinet. She'll represent Sunak to speak about what he sees as "common sense" on all gender, culture & British colonial history issues.



30p Lee & McVey…& GB News



Maybe Ofcom needs a seat at Cabinet too?#Reshuffle https://t.co/uvUyedMU0H — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 13, 2023

Caroline Lucas questioned how the job role reflects on her colleagues, while others said it showed Sunak is now past scraping the bottom of the barrel.

If Esther McVey is the “Minister for Common Sense”, does that mean no other Minister in this Cabinet has any common sense? Sounds about right to me then. Wonder what’s next – Minister for the Bloody Obvious? https://t.co/0n2OubgSjF — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 13, 2023

Esther McVey and common sense aren't really words you would see in the same sentence, Sunak has really gone way past scraping the bottom of the barrel, the world is looking on in absolute hysterics at the state of us https://t.co/uP6FFuYu6N — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew and his dog (@TheMeldrew) November 13, 2023

Related: Let the mutiny begin: Andrea Jenkyns hands in no-confidence letter, saying Rishi ‘has to go’