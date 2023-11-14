Reaction has poured in to Esther McVey being appointed as the ‘minister for common sense’ in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.
The Tory MP will officially be a minister without portfolio but she will expected to be “leading the charge on the government’s anti-woke agenda, streamlining as a minister attending the Cabinet”.
The PM will hope the appointment of McVey placates concerns about a shift away from the right.
She is currently a backbench MP and part-time TV presenter for GB News, but is expected to quit her work for the channel in order to attend Cabinet.
Reaction to the news was quick to pour in on social media, with a number of people expressing shock at the appointment.
Caroline Lucas questioned how the job role reflects on her colleagues, while others said it showed Sunak is now past scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Related: Let the mutiny begin: Andrea Jenkyns hands in no-confidence letter, saying Rishi ‘has to go’