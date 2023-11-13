Back in 1999, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow made headlines for becoming Britain’s first gay dads with his ex-partner, Tony.

Now, Barrie’s making headlines for another reason.

Barrie, who’s a multi-millionaire businessman worth around 200m, is now in the limelight after confessing he’s capping his Christmas spends at £2.8 million. That being said, he’s still buying his toddler a flat.

Speaking to Fabulous, Tony explained: “I know the whole country is feeling the pinch this year.

“I see and hear of people losing their jobs and homes, but it has been a super record year for me and our businesses this year – so I plan to celebrate!

“I’ve limited Christmas this year to no more than £2.8million but will make it extra special.”

Barrie split from Tony a few years back before confessing that he’d fallen in love with his daughter’s ex, Scott.

Now they’ve announced that they’re engaged and share two kids together.

Just in case you were curious what Barrie got for Scott, he got him an Audi R8 worth £195,000 and a few smaller bits.

Speaking about his kids, Barrie said: “Aspen, my son, has recently started his own company buying land to build luxury apartments and houses.

“I wanted to get him something special to celebrate Christmas and his success, so a new Rolex and a G-wagon for him, worth over £300,000.

“For his wife, Pim, a new apartment in Bangkok, where she comes from, close to her family’s home, worth £1.8m and a new rose gold Rolex worth £30,000.

“For Orlando, a new Mercedes CLK and a Rolex worth over £200,000.”

Daughter Saffron, 23, who had her own baby, Marina, in June, is getting a platinum Rolex, a new wardrobe, and a handful of Louis Vuitton bags.

He said: “Whatever my girl wants, she can have. “I am still thinking about Romeo, I think a bunch of the latest toys and some investment property.

“Always a good investment for the future.”

If that wasn’t quite extravagant enough, then Barrie’s flying both his and Scott’s family out to Miami to their beach house for the festive period.

Yup.

