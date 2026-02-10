Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood and film director Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for a piece of music they created to be removed from the Melania Trump documentary.

Greenwood composed the score for the Anderson-directed Phantom Thread, starring Daniel-Day Lewis.

In a statement, the pair have alleged that a piece of music from the 2017 film used in Melania was a breach of composer agreement.

A long excerpt of ‘Barbara Rose’, which Greenwood composed, is used in Melania.

The duo said in the statement obtained by Variety: “It has come to our attention that a piece of music from Phantom Thread has been used in the Melania documentary.”

Lawyers for Greenwood claim that while the Radiohead member does not own the copyright in the score, Universal, which distributed Phantom Thread, “failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use, which is a breach of his composer agreement.”

“As a result, Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary,” they said.

Melania, which follows the US first lady the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration, has been a commercial and critical flop.

Directed by Brett Ratner, who is pictured cuddling a woman in the Epstein files, has become one of the lowest rated films on IMDb and made just £33,000 on its opening weekend in the UK.