Rachel Reeves delivered a masterclass in the House of Commons this afternoon as the new chancellor took questions on his new emergency budget.

Jeremy Hunt set out measures as part of a medium-term fiscal plan that effectively ripped up Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget after the Liz Truss ally was unceremoniously sacked.

He will fast-track billions of pounds of savings in an attempt to get the public finances back on track and stabilise financial markets after weeks of turmoil.

Hunt also dramatically scaled back support for household energy bills and ditched tax cuts promised by his predecessor.

Addressing the House of Commons, Reeves welcomed the new chancellor, saying the Conservatives are “running out of credibility”.

Touching on the unravelling of the mini-Budget, she added:

“An arsonist is still an arsonist even if he runs back into a burning building with a bucket of water”

Reeves was widely lauded on social media after the sitting.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

