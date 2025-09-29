Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech was disrupted by a protester in the audience.

During her speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Monday, a man in the audience stood up holding a Palestine flag.

He shouted about “two years of genocide” and the “mass starvation of Palestinians.”

Reeves responded directly, saying she understood the man’s “cause” and highlighted that the government is moving to recognise a Palestinian state.

But she added: “We are now a party in government, not a party of protest.”

🚨WATCH: Rachel Reeves' conference speech is hijacked by pro-Palestine protester 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BOcPu7gvAy — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 29, 2025

To loud cheers, she went on to list the achievements of the government, such as increasing the minimum wage, free breakfast clubs and cuts to interest rates.

