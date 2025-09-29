Labour minister Torsten Bell has called Ed Davey a “fat bloke in a wetsuit.”

Speaking at an event at Labour’s party conference in Liverpool, the junior minister launched a personal attack on Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Bell took aim at Davey’s appearance, and hit out at his well-publicised stunts that he became popular for during the general election campaign.

Bell said: “What Britain needs to tackle Farage is a vision.

“And the vision is not a fat bloke in a wetsuit – which is what the Lib Dems have to offer Britain in the 21st century.”

Davey has not yet responded to the comments.

In the past, Davey has been criticised by some for his gimmicks and performances, which some see as at odds with the party’s attempts to portray themselves as a serious political force.

At their own party conference last week, the Lib Dems were keen to position themselves as the main alternative Labour and the Tories amid huge dissatisfaction with the two traditional major parties.

Bell has been roundly criticised for his comments though. In a post on X, Carl Cashman, the leader of the Liverpool Lib Dems, said Bell’s words showed that Labour are “the nasty party.”

Someone else said the comments were “needlessly personal.”