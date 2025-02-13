A BBC investigation has found that Rachel Reeves was the subject of an expenses investigation during her time in a previous banking job.

The chancellor was accused of using company expenses to buy handbags, perfume, earrings and wine for colleagues and having a “very cavalier attitude regarding the budget” during her time working at Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS).

Along with two other senior managers, Reeves was named in a six-page whistleblower complaint which claimed they used expenses to “fund a lifestyle” of dinners, events, taxis and gifts.

According to the BBC, Reeves was investigated by internal auditors at the request of the bank’s risk department.

Whilst the final outcome of the investigation is not known, the BBC reports that the initial stages found the three managers appeared to have broken the rules and the whistleblower’s claims were substantiated.

One former colleague told the BBC: “A culture developed among senior managers in customer relations where gifts were given freely to direct reports — both upwards and downwards. [They had] a very cavalier attitude regarding the budget in the department.”

Documents seen by the BBC apparently show that the Labour minister bought birthday presents for colleagues, such as wine and cosmetics, using company expenses. This is said to have included spending £152 on handbag and perfume for her boss and £400 on a leaving meal for a colleague.

A spokesman for the chancellor told the BBC she had no recollection of being investigated by HBOS or having questions raised over her expenses.

