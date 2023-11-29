Ever feel like you’re living in a James Bond movie?

You could certainly be forgiven for feeling that way after reading a chapter of Nadine Dorries’s new book, The Plot, which looks to chart the “political assassination” of her former heartthrob boss, Boris Johnson.

Of course, add to that the scandals and indecent behaviour within the walls of Westminster and you most certainly do have the bones of a book that most publishers wouldn’t believe lives on the non-fiction shelves.

This week we saw the government silently tiptoeing away from its failed Rwanda asylum plan after further setbacks threatened to derail what Nick Tyrone described as the “stupidest policy idea ever seriously considered by a British government”.

And then it got into a big row about The Elgin Marbles which resulted in the prime minister spitting his dummy out and refusing to meet the Greek prime minister.

It’s all in a week’s work for the Tory Party, so to help take your mind off the chaos inside Westminster, we’ve got a few rounds of trivia to put your knowledge to the test.

So without further ado, here are 25 tantalising political pub quiz questions to get your teeth into as we reach round two of our new weekly series.