A Question Time audience member has been widely lauded for nailing the motive behind the government’s plans to curb the number of small boat crossings.

Suella Braverman unveiled the Tories’ plans to curtail the growing number of small boat crossings to parliament earlier this week, saying anyone who arrives in the country via unauthorised means will no longer be able to claim asylum in the UK.

The toughening of existing rules means instead they would only be eligible for asylum in a “safe” third country, such as Rwanda. Furthermore, they would receive a lifetime ban on citizenship or re-entry to the UK and could potentially be jailed for up to 28 days without recourse for bail or judicial review.

But according to this QT audience member, the bill is a simple distraction technique aimed at distracting voters from their dismal domestic record.

“They can’t run on their governing record. There’s sewage in the rivers, inflation is through the roof, living standards are beyond the floor”, he said.

Watch the clip in full below:

