The Conservative’s illegal immigration proposals have been met with widespread backlash this week.

Plans to curtail the growing number of small boat crossings are likely – by the government’s own admission – to breach human rights laws.

A legal disclaimer on the front of the bill – the political equivalent of putting health warnings on cigarette packets – says there’s a 50/50 chance the plans could breach laws set by the European Convention on Human Rights.

Under the proposals, anyone who arrives in the country via unauthorised means will no longer be able to claim asylum in the UK.

The toughening of existing rules means instead they would only be eligible for asylum in a “safe” third country, such as Rwanda.

Furthermore, they would receive a lifetime ban on citizenship or re-entry to the UK and could potentially be jailed for up to 28 days without recourse for bail or judicial review.

The plans have provoked widespread backlash, but Paloma Faith had the most concise response.

Her tweet, which has been viewed over a million times, gives a simple one-word response to Rishi Sunak’s post detailing what the proposals include.

Needless to say, I think she speaks for all of us.

Cunt — Paloma Faith💙 (@Palomafaith) March 7, 2023

Related: Exposing the Tories’ Deepfake Illegal Immigration Bill