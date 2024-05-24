A Question Time audience member left Mark Spencer totally stumped after he drew the battle lines ahead of the upcoming General Election.

Rishi Sunak will complete his whistlestop tour of the four nations of the UK today with a visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit a dockyard to talk about maritime transport before flying back to England for a final campaign event of his two-day tour of the UK.

But the publicity campaign got off to the worst possible start after Sunak made a cringeworthy gaffe in Wales during a brewery tour.

And judging by this clip, he’s going to have a mammoth task on his hands convincing voters elsewhere that he has the right plan for Britain:

“Your party has let us down over the past 14 years. You’re going to lose, you’re going to lose terribly, and you’re going to deserve to lose.” #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/i2AD7GxvsB — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) May 23, 2024

