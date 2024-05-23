Following Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a snap election on 4th July, one punter has waded in with a massive bet backing the Conservatives to walk away from the polls with a majority.
Yesterday, the odds of a Conservative majority at the general election were 33/1, shortening into 25/1 following Sunak’s announcement.
Since then, Star Sports have laid a big £30k bet from one confident punter who backs Rishi Sunak’s party to achieve a majority – cutting the price even further to 20/1 as a result.
If successful, the bet would rake in £750,000.
Labour remain the market leaders for a majority despite drifting from 1/12 to 1/8, with some money also piling in for no majority at 11/2 from 15/2 yesterday.
William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a snap election in July has clearly filled one punter with buckets of confidence in his party, who has placed a massive bet with us at 25/1. This would return £750,000 should the Conservatives achieve a majority.
“We priced a Conservative majority at 33/1 before the announcement at 10 Downing Street yesterday, and since cut the price into 25/1 at which we laid a whopping £30k bet for one punchy bettor. As a result, we’ve sliced the odds further into 20/1 given the emerging support.
“Despite drifting from 1/12, Labour remain the odds-on favourites at 1/8 for a majority vote in July, with a fair amount of support coming in for there to be no majority at all at 11/2 from 15/2.”
General Election odds
Overall Majority:
|Labour Majority
|1/8
|No Overall Majority
|11/2
|Conservatives Majority
|20/1
|Reform UK Majority
|200/1
|Liberal Democrats Majority
|500/1
|Green Party Majority
|1000/1
