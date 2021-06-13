A billionaire property tycoon gave £150,000 to the Conservative Party 48 hours after a government minister approved a controversial housing scheme for him.
In a move that smacks of the Richard Desmond affair, John Bloor plunged an eye-watering sum of money into the Tory coffers after the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the department run by Robert Jenrick, green-lighted his Sandleford Park development.
Bloor Holdings Ltd had their application to build 1,000 new homes at Sandleford Park in Berkshire repeatedly rejected.
But that was overturned when Jenrick exercised his powers to ensure he and his ministerial team made the decision instead.
“Selling out communities”
Yesterday Labour accused the Tories of “selling out communities to pay back developers”.
It comes after figures showed 13 per cent of recent Tory donations are from property tycoons and firms, The Guardian has reported.
Based on information from the Electoral Commission, Labour said companies gave £891,984 to Tory central office and eight local associations.
This makes a big part of the £6.4 million coming from 36 developers donations that the Tories reported for the first three months of this year.
Tory response
A Conservative party spokesperson said: “Government policy is in no way influenced by the donations the party receives – they are entirely separate.
“Donations to the Conservative party are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and comply fully with the law. Fundraising is a legitimate part of the democratic process. The alternative is more taxpayer funding of political campaigning, which would mean less money for frontline services like schools, police and hospitals.”
The spokesperson added that “working with the housing industry is an essential part of getting new homes built and regenerating brownfield land”.
Related: Outpouring of support for Danish players who formed a protective ring around collapsed Eriksen
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .