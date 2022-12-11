James Cleverly will present fresh suggestions for foreign policy next week, including partnerships with emerging global powers.
The UK’s values and ideals, according to the foreign secretary, need to be articulated with wealthy nations that will grow in power over the next years.
Although he condemns Iran for this week’s execution of a protester, he claims that the country only trades with the UK for £287 million, which is “is almost negligible”.
Regarding Saudi Arabia, Mr. Cleverly claims he has discussed the UK’s objection to the death sentence with its leaders but notes that it is a crucial Middle Eastern nation.
