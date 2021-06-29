Boris Johnson was out to pull the wool over people’s eyes again yesterday after claiming it was he who gave Matt Hancock the boot.
Unfortunately, many of us are old enough to remember last Friday, when Downing Street said the prime minister accepted the health secretary’s apology and “considered the matter closed”.
At the time, Hancock appeared to have dodged a bullet, with Mirror reporter Pippa Crerar highlighting a clear appetite to bury the bad news.
NEW: No 10: “The Prime Minister has accepted the Health Secretary’s apology and considers the matter closed”.— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 25, 2021
No 10 repeatedly refuses to deny that Matt Hancock broke the law, as opposed to social distancing rules, by conducting an affair indoors when indoor mixing was illegal unless explicitly for work reasons.— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 25, 2021
After Hancock resigned, the PM set out to try rewrite history in front of our very eyes.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Mr Johnson of trying to take credit for the resignation and said that “serious unanswered questions” remain.
And Peter Stefanovic was in no mood to let our charismatic, truth-twisting leader get away with it.
Having treated the public with contempt on Friday by saying he considered the ‘matter closed’ Boris Johnson, hoping the entire country has suffered collective amnesia over the weekend, now implies he sacked Matt Hancock! pic.twitter.com/2dsbnN8qhy— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 28, 2021
Reactions
The PM took quite the pasting on social media too.
Here’s what people had to say:
Related: Alternative Hancock resignation video is ‘almost as cringeworthy as original’
