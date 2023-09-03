Piers Morgan generously imparted some wise words of advice during a trans-Atlantic flight with Rishi Sunak, he revealed today.

The former Good Morning Britain host joined a panel of guests on Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday politics show.

He revealed that he was sat next to the prime minister on his getaway to the States this summer, and was able to share some tips for how he should gear up ahead of the next election.

According to Morgan, he told the PM to be “more Bazball” in his approach and “play more shots”.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s swashbuckling style of cricket has come to the fore this summer after an exhilarating Ashes series saw the hosts narrowly miss out on taking the series.

Their unconventional style of play is characterised by a more daring approach, which Morgan says Sunak could pay attention to.

He said: “You need to be a bit Bazball prime minister.

“The country is crying out for hope and inspiration but also a bit of excitement. We’re all fed up with the malaise that has gripped this country.

“I want to see the prime minister get on the front foot and start to play some shots.”

