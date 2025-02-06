Peter Mandelson had a foul-mouthed response to a journalist’s questions over his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain’s new US ambassador was joined by the media on a train when he grew notably agitated by probing queries about his connections with the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker.

A 2019 JPMorgan internal report filed in a New York court in 2023 described multiple meetings between Epstein and Lord Mandelson, stating: “Jeffrey Epstein appears to maintain a particularly close relationship with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Lord Peter Mandelson, a senior member of the British government.”

Emails which surfaced last week also showed he was still in touch with the disgraced financier as recently as 2012.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mandelson said: “I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell. I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women.”

He went on to add: “I’m not going to go into this. It’s an FT obsession and frankly you can all f*** off. OK?”

Our new top diplomat to America speaks: pic.twitter.com/qZseHPFKAZ — James Heale (@JAHeale) February 6, 2025

In the interview, the former Labour cabinet minister also insisted he would deal well with the Trump team because they would find out he was not an ultra -liberal “wokey-cokey” kind.

He said: “Some around Mr. Trump see me as they view many in Europe. They see me as a leftwing progressive, somebody who might even be anti-business or somebody who might be following the sort of liberalism they’ve just defeated in America. What they will discover is I’m not an uber-liberal, I’m not a wokey-cokey sort of person, and I’m pro-market and pro-business.”

He also revealed that George W. Bush calls him “silvertongue” for his negotiating powers.

