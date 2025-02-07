The Premier League Press Conference isn’t the usual setting for a blistering takedown of our elected officials – but Pep Guardiola may have just delivered one of his most memorable lines yet…

Who is Khadija Shaw?

The Manchester City boss, speaking ahead of his team’s FA Cup clash with Leyton Orient this weekend, stepped up to the plate to defend Khadija Shaw – the footballer playing for the women’s team who was recently subjected to a torrent of racist abuse.

Following their game on Sunday, Shaw told the club about a series of vile messages she received online. The City veteran of 100 appearances chose not to make the communications public, in order to deprive the sick trolls of the ‘oxygen of publicity’.

Who does Pep Guardiola blame for racism? Politicians, for one

The top scorer in the Women’s Super League also withdrew from her team’s clash with Arsenal on Thursday, citing the need to ‘protect her mental wellbeing’ after receiving the abuse. Manchester City have raised the matter with local police.

When addressing the media on Friday, Pep Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on this sad state of affairs. The six-time Premier League champion delivered a damning, yet ultimately truthful response – pointing the finger at politicians the world over.

Pep Guardiola offers support to ‘all people facing abuse’

With the Trump Administration gutting diversity and foreign aid programmes, and support for the far-right increasing across Europe, inflammatory political rhetoric is prevalent – and Pep has slammed some elected officials for defending ‘stupid things’.

“We would be lucky if this was just in world football. Unfortunately it’s in the whole entire world. Look to the politicians! What they say, about this country being better than the other ones, or the other countries are not important.”

“Not just for the fact that they are a woman, or a different skin colour, and [you think] that makes you better – it’s difficult for me to understand that people defend these stupid things. I support all people who receive abuse over race or gender.” | Pep Guardiola