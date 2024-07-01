Ring doorbell footage of Theresa May door-knocking in Perthshire has gone viral after the former prime minister turned up to show her support for local Tory candidate, Luke Graham.

Graham served in the role of Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Cabinet Office from September 2018 and was later made PPS to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

He held both positions concurrently until the end of the Second May Ministry.

Leading into the General Election campaign, Perth and Kinross-shire Tory hopeful has acknowledged he will have an uphill battle on his hands to SNP veteran Pete Wishart, but with the support of an ex-PM on his side, he’s hoping to pull it off.

Say what you like about Britain and it’s politics .. but there ain’t many western democracies where you’d get a former Prime Minister leaving a lovely little message on your ring doorbell. 💁‍♀️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/PuqaSbLXqC — Adam Aston 🌹🚑 (@cllr_aston) June 30, 2024

Earlier this year, May warned that too many people in politics “think it is about them” as she made a farewell speech in parliament which also made light of her difficulties as prime minister.

The outgoing MP for Maidenhead advised her Conservative colleagues against enduring her experience of spending 13 years in opposition, urging: “Go out there and fight to make sure a Conservative government is re-elected at the election.”

With her husband Sir Philip watching on from the public gallery, Mrs May also paid tribute to her “best canvasser-in-chief” who was there to “make the beans on toast and pour the whisky” on the difficult days in Downing Street.

In a final message to those who are returned as MPs, Mrs May said: “I ask only that they remember the importance of our democracy, that they can be a voice for the voiceless and that their job here is not to advance themselves but to serve the people who elected them.”

