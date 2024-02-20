A Labour Party parody of a video sent out on Rishi Sunak’s social channels has had people on social media in stitches.

The video, released in an effort to promote the Department for Education’s new guidance on mobile phone use in schools, was intended to show how distracting devices can be in the classroom.

It comes as guidance was published which brings forward changes prohibiting mobile phone use in schools, although the plans have been dubbed a “non-policy for a non-problem” by unions.

In England, it is currently up to individual heads to decide their own policies on mobile phones and whether they should be banned.

The guidance, which is non-statutory, instructs headteachers on how to ban the use of phones not only during lessons but during break and lunch periods as well.

It also suggests that staff could search pupils and their bags for mobile phones if necessary, noting that “headteachers can and should identify mobile phones and similar devices as something that may be searched for in their school behaviour policy”.

The Labour Party was quick to seize upon a video sent out by Sunak to promote the initiative.

Here’s how the video was cleverly spun:

