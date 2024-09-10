Millions of pensioners will lose their winter fuel allowance after the government voted through the plans in the House of Commons.

A backbench rebellion over plans to cut the payments was voted down by 348 to 228, with Labour’s majority cut to 120.

The Government’s working majority is 167.

Here’s a full list of those who voted against the motion, and therefore are in favour of cutting the winter allowance.

A list of those who did not vote follows.

MPs who voted to cut the winter fuel allowance

Jack Abbott (Labour – Ipswich)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Zubir Ahmed (Labour – Glasgow South West)

Luke Akehurst (Labour – North Durham)

Sadik Al-Hassan (Labour – North Somerset)

Bayo Alaba (Labour – Southend East and Rochford)

Dan Aldridge (Labour – Weston-super-Mare)

Heidi Alexander (Labour – Swindon South)

Douglas Alexander (Labour – Lothian East)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Stepney)

Mike Amesbury (Labour – Runcorn and Helsby)

Callum Anderson (Labour – Buckingham and Bletchley)

Scott Arthur (Labour – Edinburgh South West)

Jess Asato (Labour – Lowestoft)

James Asser (Labour – West Ham and Beckton)

Jas Athwal (Labour – Ilford South)

Catherine Atkinson (Labour – Derby North)

Lewis Atkinson (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Calvin Bailey (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Olivia Bailey (Labour – Reading West and Mid Berkshire)

David Baines (Labour – St Helens North)

Alex Baker (Labour – Aldershot)

Richard Baker (Labour – Glenrothes and Mid Fife)

Alex Ballinger (Labour – Halesowen)

Antonia Bance (Labour – Tipton and Wednesbury)

Lee Barron (Labour – Corby and East Northamptonshire)

Alex Barros-Curtis (Labour – Cardiff West)

Johanna Baxter (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Danny Beales (Labour – Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Torsten Bell (Labour – Swansea West)

Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Polly Billington (Labour – East Thanet)

Olivia Blake (Labour – Sheffield Hallam)

Rachel Blake (Labour – Cities of London and Westminster)

Chris Bloore (Labour – Redditch)

Kevin Bonavia (Labour – Stevenage)

Jade Botterill (Labour – Ossett and Denby Dale)

Sureena Brackenridge (Labour – Wolverhampton North East)

Jonathan Brash (Labour – Hartlepool)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda and Ogmore)

Maureen Burke (Labour – Glasgow North East)

David Burton-Sampson (Labour – Southend West and Leigh)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Nesil Caliskan (Labour – Barking)

Markus Campbell-Savours (Labour – Penrith and Solway)

Irene Campbell (Labour – North Ayrshire and Arran)

Juliet Campbell (Labour – Broxtowe)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool Walton)

Sam Carling (Labour – North West Cambridgeshire)

Al Carns (Labour – Birmingham Selly Oak)

Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Southgate and Wood Green)

Luke Charters (Labour – York Outer)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North)

Ben Coleman (Labour – Chelsea and Fulham)

Jacob Collier (Labour – Burton and Uttoxeter)

Lizzi Collinge (Labour – Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Tom Collins (Labour – Worcester)

Liam Conlon (Labour – Beckenham and Penge)

Sarah Coombes (Labour – West Bromwich)

Andrew Cooper (Labour – Mid Cheshire)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley)

Deirdre Costigan (Labour – Ealing Southall)

Pam Cox (Labour – Colchester)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Jen Craft (Labour – Thurrock)

Mary Creagh (Labour – Coventry East)

Stella Creasy (Labour – Walthamstow)

Torcuil Crichton (Labour – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Chris Curtis (Labour – Milton Keynes North)

Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)

Nicholas Dakin (Labour – Scunthorpe)

Ashley Dalton (Labour – West Lancashire)

Emily Darlington (Labour – Milton Keynes Central)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)

Jonathan Davies (Labour – Mid Derbyshire)

Paul Davies (Labour – Colne Valley)

Shaun Davies (Labour – Telford)

Josh Dean (Labour – Hertford and Stortford)

Kate Dearden (Labour – Halifax)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Jim Dickson (Labour – Dartford)

Anna Dixon (Labour – Shipley)

Samantha Dixon (Labour – Chester North and Neston)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Helena Dollimore (Labour – Hastings and Rye)

Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)

Graeme Downie (Labour – Dunfermline and Dollar)

Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Lauren Edwards (Labour – Rochester and Strood)

Damien Egan (Labour – Bristol North East)

Maya Ellis (Labour – Ribble Valley)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Bridgend)

Kirith Entwistle (Labour – Bolton North East)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall and Camberwell Green)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour – Caerphilly)

Miatta Fahnbulleh (Labour – Peckham)

Hamish Falconer (Labour – Lincoln)

Linsey Farnsworth (Labour – Amber Valley)

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour – Calder Valley)

Mark Ferguson (Labour – Gateshead Central and Whickham)

Patricia Ferguson (Labour – Glasgow West)

Natalie Fleet (Labour – Bolsover)

Emma Foody (Labour – Cramlington and Killingworth)

Catherine Fookes (Labour – Monmouthshire)

Paul Foster (Labour – South Ribble)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham North)

Daniel Francis (Labour – Bexleyheath and Crayford)

James Frith (Labour – Bury North)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent West)

Allison Gardner (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Anna Gelderd (Labour – South East Cornwall)

Alan Gemmell (Labour – Central Ayrshire)

Gill German (Labour – Clwyd North)

Tracy Gilbert (Labour – Edinburgh North and Leith)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham Edgbaston)

Becky Gittins (Labour – Clwyd East)

Mary Glindon (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend)

Ben Goldsborough (Labour – South Norfolk)

Jodie Gosling (Labour – Nuneaton)

Georgia Gould (Labour – Queen’s Park and Maida Vale)

John Grady (Labour – Glasgow East)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour – Gorton and Denton)

Amanda Hack (Labour – North West Leicestershire)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield Heeley)

Sarah Hall (Labour – Warrington South)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Neath and Swansea East)

Lloyd Hatton (Labour – South Dorset)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Tom Hayes (Labour – Bournemouth East)

Claire Hazelgrove (Labour – Filton and Bradley Stoke)

John Healey (Labour – Rawmarsh and Conisbrough)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Chris Hinchliff (Labour – North East Hertfordshire)

Jonathan Hinder (Labour – Pendle and Clitheroe)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South and South Bedfordshire)

Claire Hughes (Labour – Bangor Aberconwy)

Alison Hume (Labour – Scarborough and Whitby)

Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Patrick Hurley (Labour – Southport)

Natasha Irons (Labour – Croydon East)

Sally Jameson (Labour – Doncaster Central)

Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley North)

Terry Jermy (Labour – South West Norfolk)

Adam Jogee (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare)

Lillian Jones (Labour – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Louise Jones (Labour – North East Derbyshire)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West and Islwyn)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon West)

Gurinder Singh Josan (Labour – Smethwick)

Sojan Joseph (Labour – Ashford)

Warinder Juss (Labour – Wolverhampton West)

Chris Kane (Labour – Stirling and Strathallan)

Satvir Kaur (Labour – Southampton Test)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester Rusholme)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberafan Maesteg)

Jayne Kirkham (Labour – Truro and Falmouth)

Gen Kitchen (Labour – Wellingborough and Rushden)

Sonia Kumar (Labour – Dudley)

Uma Kumaran (Labour – Stratford and Bow)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove and Portslade)

Laura Kyrke-Smith (Labour – Aylesbury)

Peter Lamb (Labour – Crawley)

David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Noah Law (Labour – St Austell and Newquay)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Spen Valley)

Brian Leishman (Labour – Alloa and Grangemouth)

Andrew Lewin (Labour – Welwyn Hatfield)

Simon Lightwood (Labour – Wakefield and Rothwell)

Josh MacAlister (Labour – Whitehaven and Workington)

Alice Macdonald (Labour – Norwich North)

Andy MacNae (Labour – Rossendale and Darwen)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Bromborough)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Keir Mather (Labour – Selby)

Alex Mayer (Labour – Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard)

Douglas McAllister (Labour – West Dunbartonshire)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Martin McCluskey (Labour – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Chris McDonald (Labour – Stockton North)

Blair McDougall (Labour – East Renfrewshire)

Lola McEvoy (Labour – Darlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Birkenhead)

Alex McIntyre (Labour – Gloucester)

Gordon McKee (Labour – Glasgow South)

Kevin McKenna (Labour – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton)

Frank McNally (Labour – Coatbridge and Bellshill)

Kirsty McNeill (Labour – Midlothian)

Anneliese Midgley (Labour – Knowsley)

Ed Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Julie Minns (Labour – Carlisle)

Navendu Mishra (Labour – Stockport)

Abtisam Mohamed (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Perran Moon (Labour – Camborne and Redruth)

Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

Joe Morris (Labour – Hexham)

Margaret Mullane (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

Luke Murphy (Labour – Basingstoke)

Chris Murray (Labour – Edinburgh East and Musselburgh)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)

Katrina Murray (Labour – Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch)

Luke Myer (Labour – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

James Naish (Labour – Rushcliffe)

Connor Naismith (Labour – Crewe and Nantwich)

Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)

Kanishka Narayan (Labour – Vale of Glamorgan)

Pamela Nash (Labour – Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke)

Josh Newbury (Labour – Cannock Chase)

Samantha Niblett (Labour – South Derbyshire)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)

Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North and Kimberley)

Dan Norris (Labour – North East Somerset and Hanham)

Melanie Onn (Labour – Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West)

Simon Opher (Labour – Stroud)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Tristan Osborne (Labour – Chatham and Aylesford)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)

Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)

Darren Paffey (Labour – Southampton Itchen)

Andrew Pakes (Labour – Peterborough)

Matthew Patrick (Labour – Wirral West)

Michael Payne (Labour – Gedling)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley South)

Jon Pearce (Labour – High Peak)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

David Pinto-Duschinsky (Labour – Hendon)

Lee Pitcher (Labour – Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme)

Jo Platt (Labour – Leigh and Atherton)

Luke Pollard (Labour – Plymouth Sutton and Devonport)

Joe Powell (Labour – Kensington and Bayswater)

Lucy Powell (Labour – Manchester Central)

Gregor Poynton (Labour – Livingston)

Peter Prinsley (Labour – Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket)

Richard Quigley (Labour – Isle of Wight West)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South and Walkden)

Steve Race (Labour – Exeter)

Connor Rand (Labour – Altrincham and Sale West)

Andrew Ranger (Labour – Wrexham)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Mike Reader (Labour – Northampton South)

Steve Reed (Labour – Streatham and Croydon North)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and East Dulwich)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West and Pudsey)

Joani Reid (Labour – East Kilbride and Strathaven)

Emma Reynolds (Labour – Wycombe)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Martin Rhodes (Labour – Glasgow North)

Jake Richards (Labour – Rother Valley)

Lucy Rigby (Labour – Northampton North)

Dave Robertson (Labour – Lichfield)

Tim Roca (Labour – Macclesfield)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading Central)

Sam Rushworth (Labour – Bishop Auckland)

Sarah Russell (Labour – Congleton)

Tom Rutland (Labour – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Oliver Ryan (Labour – Burnley)

Sarah Sackman (Labour – Finchley and Golders Green)

Jeevun Sandher (Labour – Loughborough)

Michelle Scrogham (Labour – Barrow and Furness)

Mark Sewards (Labour – Leeds South West and Morley)

Baggy Shanker (Labour – Derby South)

Michael Shanks (Labour – Rutherglen)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Highgate)

Josh Simons (Labour – Makerfield)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith and Chiswick)

John Slinger (Labour – Rugby)

David Smith (Labour – North Northumberland)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney)

Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)

Gareth Snell (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds Central and Headingley)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff East)

Elaine Stewart (Labour – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Will Stone (Labour – Swindon North)

Alistair Strathern (Labour – Hitchin)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Alan Strickland (Labour – Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor)

Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Middleton South)

Lauren Sullivan (Labour – Gravesham)

Kirsteen Sullivan (Labour – Bathgate and Linlithgow)

Peter Swallow (Labour – Bracknell)

Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)

Mike Tapp (Labour – Dover and Deal)

Alison Taylor (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

David Taylor (Labour – Hemel Hempstead)

Rachel Taylor (Labour – North Warwickshire and Bedworth)

Fred Thomas (Labour – Plymouth Moor View)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Adam Thompson (Labour – Erewash)

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Marie Tidball (Labour – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Jessica Toale (Labour – Bournemouth West)

Dan Tomlinson (Labour – Chipping Barnet)

Henry Tufnell (Labour – Mid and South Pembrokeshire)

Anna Turley (Labour – Redcar)

Matt Turmaine (Labour – Watford)

Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)

Laurence Turner (Labour – Birmingham Northfield)

Derek Twigg (Labour – Widnes and Halewood)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon and Consett)

Harpreet Uppal (Labour – Huddersfield)

Tony Vaughan (Labour – Folkestone and Hythe)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall and Bloxwich)

Chris Vince (Labour – Harlow)

Imogen Walker (Labour – Hamilton and Clyde Valley)

Chris Ward (Labour – Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven)

Melanie Ward (Labour – Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy)

Paul Waugh (Labour – Rochdale)

Michelle Welsh (Labour – Sherwood Forest)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Friern Barnet)

Andrew Western (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Michael Wheeler (Labour – Worsley and Eccles)

John Whitby (Labour – Derbyshire Dales)

Jo White (Labour – Bassetlaw)

Katie White (Labour – Leeds North West)

David Williams (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Steve Witherden (Labour – Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr)

Sean Woodcock (Labour – Banbury)

Rosie Wrighting (Labour – Kettering)

Yuan Yang (Labour – Earley and Woodley)

Steve Yemm (Labour – Mansfield)

No vote recorded

Diane Abbott (Labour – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Paula Barker (Labour – Liverpool Wavertree)

Lorraine Beavers (Labour – Blackpool North and Fleetwood)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin – West Tyrone)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds South)

Matt Bishop (Labour – Forest of Dean)

Elsie Blundell (Labour – Heywood and Middleton North)

Phil Brickell (Labour – Bolton West)

Julia Buckley (Labour – Shrewsbury)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent East)

Beccy Cooper (Labour – Worthing West)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and Tavistock)

Pat Cullen (Sinn Féin – Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Judith Cummins (Deputy Speaker – Bradford South)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Neil Duncan-Jordan (Labour – Poole)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Liverpool Garston)

Alex Easton (Independent – North Down)

Cat Eccles (Labour – Stourbridge)

Sarah Edwards (Labour – Tamworth)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham and Chislehurst)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin – Belfast North)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour – City of Durham)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough)

Nusrat Ghani (Deputy Speaker – Sussex Weald)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour – Birmingham Erdington)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin – South Down)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Gateshead South)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker – Chorley)

Dáire Hughes (Sinn Féin – Newry and Armagh)

Imran Hussain (Independent – Bradford East)

Leigh Ingham (Labour – Stafford)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham)

Kim Johnson (Labour – Liverpool Riverside)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Naushabah Khan (Labour – Gillingham and Rainham)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Blyth and Ashington)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Independent – Salford)

Cathal Mallaghan (Sinn Féin – Mid Ulster)

Amanda Martin (Labour – Portsmouth North)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin – Belfast West)

Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough and Thornaby East)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

Caroline Nokes (Deputy Speaker – Romsey and Southampton North)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton and Winchmore Hill)

Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow and Gateshead East)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Clapham and Brixton Hill)

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter (Labour – Suffolk Coastal)

Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Wyre)

Sarah Smith (Labour – Hyndburn)

Euan Stainbank (Labour – Falkirk)

Kenneth Stevenson (Labour – Airdrie and Shotts)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Brigg and Immingham)

Chris Webb (Labour – Blackpool South)

Nadia Whittome (Labour – Nottingham East)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

