Millions of pensioners will lose their winter fuel allowance after the government voted through the plans in the House of Commons.
A backbench rebellion over plans to cut the payments was voted down by 348 to 228, with Labour’s majority cut to 120.
The Government’s working majority is 167.
Here’s a full list of those who voted against the motion, and therefore are in favour of cutting the winter allowance.
A list of those who did not vote follows.
MPs who voted to cut the winter fuel allowance
Jack Abbott (Labour – Ipswich)
Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)
Zubir Ahmed (Labour – Glasgow South West)
Luke Akehurst (Labour – North Durham)
Sadik Al-Hassan (Labour – North Somerset)
Bayo Alaba (Labour – Southend East and Rochford)
Dan Aldridge (Labour – Weston-super-Mare)
Heidi Alexander (Labour – Swindon South)
Douglas Alexander (Labour – Lothian East)
Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Stepney)
Mike Amesbury (Labour – Runcorn and Helsby)
Callum Anderson (Labour – Buckingham and Bletchley)
Scott Arthur (Labour – Edinburgh South West)
Jess Asato (Labour – Lowestoft)
James Asser (Labour – West Ham and Beckton)
Jas Athwal (Labour – Ilford South)
Catherine Atkinson (Labour – Derby North)
Lewis Atkinson (Labour – Sunderland Central)
Calvin Bailey (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)
Olivia Bailey (Labour – Reading West and Mid Berkshire)
David Baines (Labour – St Helens North)
Alex Baker (Labour – Aldershot)
Richard Baker (Labour – Glenrothes and Mid Fife)
Alex Ballinger (Labour – Halesowen)
Antonia Bance (Labour – Tipton and Wednesbury)
Lee Barron (Labour – Corby and East Northamptonshire)
Alex Barros-Curtis (Labour – Cardiff West)
Johanna Baxter (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)
Danny Beales (Labour – Uxbridge and South Ruislip)
Torsten Bell (Labour – Swansea West)
Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)
Polly Billington (Labour – East Thanet)
Olivia Blake (Labour – Sheffield Hallam)
Rachel Blake (Labour – Cities of London and Westminster)
Chris Bloore (Labour – Redditch)
Kevin Bonavia (Labour – Stevenage)
Jade Botterill (Labour – Ossett and Denby Dale)
Sureena Brackenridge (Labour – Wolverhampton North East)
Jonathan Brash (Labour – Hartlepool)
Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda and Ogmore)
Maureen Burke (Labour – Glasgow North East)
David Burton-Sampson (Labour – Southend West and Leigh)
Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North)
Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)
Nesil Caliskan (Labour – Barking)
Markus Campbell-Savours (Labour – Penrith and Solway)
Irene Campbell (Labour – North Ayrshire and Arran)
Juliet Campbell (Labour – Broxtowe)
Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)
Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool Walton)
Sam Carling (Labour – North West Cambridgeshire)
Al Carns (Labour – Birmingham Selly Oak)
Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)
Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Southgate and Wood Green)
Luke Charters (Labour – York Outer)
Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North)
Ben Coleman (Labour – Chelsea and Fulham)
Jacob Collier (Labour – Burton and Uttoxeter)
Lizzi Collinge (Labour – Morecambe and Lunesdale)
Tom Collins (Labour – Worcester)
Liam Conlon (Labour – Beckenham and Penge)
Sarah Coombes (Labour – West Bromwich)
Andrew Cooper (Labour – Mid Cheshire)
Yvette Cooper (Labour – Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley)
Deirdre Costigan (Labour – Ealing Southall)
Pam Cox (Labour – Colchester)
Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Jen Craft (Labour – Thurrock)
Mary Creagh (Labour – Coventry East)
Stella Creasy (Labour – Walthamstow)
Torcuil Crichton (Labour – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
Chris Curtis (Labour – Milton Keynes North)
Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)
Nicholas Dakin (Labour – Scunthorpe)
Ashley Dalton (Labour – West Lancashire)
Emily Darlington (Labour – Milton Keynes Central)
Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)
Jonathan Davies (Labour – Mid Derbyshire)
Paul Davies (Labour – Colne Valley)
Shaun Davies (Labour – Telford)
Josh Dean (Labour – Hertford and Stortford)
Kate Dearden (Labour – Halifax)
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)
Jim Dickson (Labour – Dartford)
Anna Dixon (Labour – Shipley)
Samantha Dixon (Labour – Chester North and Neston)
Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)
Helena Dollimore (Labour – Hastings and Rye)
Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)
Graeme Downie (Labour – Dunfermline and Dollar)
Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)
Lauren Edwards (Labour – Rochester and Strood)
Damien Egan (Labour – Bristol North East)
Maya Ellis (Labour – Ribble Valley)
Chris Elmore (Labour – Bridgend)
Kirith Entwistle (Labour – Bolton North East)
Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall and Camberwell Green)
Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)
Chris Evans (Labour – Caerphilly)
Miatta Fahnbulleh (Labour – Peckham)
Hamish Falconer (Labour – Lincoln)
Linsey Farnsworth (Labour – Amber Valley)
Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour – Calder Valley)
Mark Ferguson (Labour – Gateshead Central and Whickham)
Patricia Ferguson (Labour – Glasgow West)
Natalie Fleet (Labour – Bolsover)
Emma Foody (Labour – Cramlington and Killingworth)
Catherine Fookes (Labour – Monmouthshire)
Paul Foster (Labour – South Ribble)
Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham North)
Daniel Francis (Labour – Bexleyheath and Crayford)
James Frith (Labour – Bury North)
Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent West)
Allison Gardner (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent South)
Anna Gelderd (Labour – South East Cornwall)
Alan Gemmell (Labour – Central Ayrshire)
Gill German (Labour – Clwyd North)
Tracy Gilbert (Labour – Edinburgh North and Leith)
Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham Edgbaston)
Becky Gittins (Labour – Clwyd East)
Mary Glindon (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend)
Ben Goldsborough (Labour – South Norfolk)
Jodie Gosling (Labour – Nuneaton)
Georgia Gould (Labour – Queen’s Park and Maida Vale)
John Grady (Labour – Glasgow East)
Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)
Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)
Andrew Gwynne (Labour – Gorton and Denton)
Amanda Hack (Labour – North West Leicestershire)
Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield Heeley)
Sarah Hall (Labour – Warrington South)
Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)
Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice)
Carolyn Harris (Labour – Neath and Swansea East)
Lloyd Hatton (Labour – South Dorset)
Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)
Tom Hayes (Labour – Bournemouth East)
Claire Hazelgrove (Labour – Filton and Bradley Stoke)
John Healey (Labour – Rawmarsh and Conisbrough)
Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston)
Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Chris Hinchliff (Labour – North East Hertfordshire)
Jonathan Hinder (Labour – Pendle and Clitheroe)
Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South and South Bedfordshire)
Claire Hughes (Labour – Bangor Aberconwy)
Alison Hume (Labour – Scarborough and Whitby)
Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)
Patrick Hurley (Labour – Southport)
Natasha Irons (Labour – Croydon East)
Sally Jameson (Labour – Doncaster Central)
Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley North)
Terry Jermy (Labour – South West Norfolk)
Adam Jogee (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)
Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)
Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare)
Lillian Jones (Labour – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Louise Jones (Labour – North East Derbyshire)
Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West and Islwyn)
Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon West)
Gurinder Singh Josan (Labour – Smethwick)
Sojan Joseph (Labour – Ashford)
Warinder Juss (Labour – Wolverhampton West)
Chris Kane (Labour – Stirling and Strathallan)
Satvir Kaur (Labour – Southampton Test)
Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)
Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester Rusholme)
Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberafan Maesteg)
Jayne Kirkham (Labour – Truro and Falmouth)
Gen Kitchen (Labour – Wellingborough and Rushden)
Sonia Kumar (Labour – Dudley)
Uma Kumaran (Labour – Stratford and Bow)
Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove and Portslade)
Laura Kyrke-Smith (Labour – Aylesbury)
Peter Lamb (Labour – Crawley)
David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)
Noah Law (Labour – St Austell and Newquay)
Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Spen Valley)
Brian Leishman (Labour – Alloa and Grangemouth)
Andrew Lewin (Labour – Welwyn Hatfield)
Simon Lightwood (Labour – Wakefield and Rothwell)
Josh MacAlister (Labour – Whitehaven and Workington)
Alice Macdonald (Labour – Norwich North)
Andy MacNae (Labour – Rossendale and Darwen)
Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Bromborough)
Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham Ladywood)
Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)
Keir Mather (Labour – Selby)
Alex Mayer (Labour – Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard)
Douglas McAllister (Labour – West Dunbartonshire)
Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)
Martin McCluskey (Labour – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West)
Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)
Chris McDonald (Labour – Stockton North)
Blair McDougall (Labour – East Renfrewshire)
Lola McEvoy (Labour – Darlington)
Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)
Alison McGovern (Labour – Birkenhead)
Alex McIntyre (Labour – Gloucester)
Gordon McKee (Labour – Glasgow South)
Kevin McKenna (Labour – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)
Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)
Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton)
Frank McNally (Labour – Coatbridge and Bellshill)
Kirsty McNeill (Labour – Midlothian)
Anneliese Midgley (Labour – Knowsley)
Ed Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)
Julie Minns (Labour – Carlisle)
Navendu Mishra (Labour – Stockport)
Abtisam Mohamed (Labour – Sheffield Central)
Perran Moon (Labour – Camborne and Redruth)
Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)
Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)
Joe Morris (Labour – Hexham)
Margaret Mullane (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)
Luke Murphy (Labour – Basingstoke)
Chris Murray (Labour – Edinburgh East and Musselburgh)
Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)
James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)
Katrina Murray (Labour – Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch)
Luke Myer (Labour – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)
James Naish (Labour – Rushcliffe)
Connor Naismith (Labour – Crewe and Nantwich)
Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)
Kanishka Narayan (Labour – Vale of Glamorgan)
Pamela Nash (Labour – Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke)
Josh Newbury (Labour – Cannock Chase)
Samantha Niblett (Labour – South Derbyshire)
Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)
Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North and Kimberley)
Dan Norris (Labour – North East Somerset and Hanham)
Melanie Onn (Labour – Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes)
Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West)
Simon Opher (Labour – Stroud)
Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)
Tristan Osborne (Labour – Chatham and Aylesford)
Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)
Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)
Darren Paffey (Labour – Southampton Itchen)
Andrew Pakes (Labour – Peterborough)
Matthew Patrick (Labour – Wirral West)
Michael Payne (Labour – Gedling)
Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley South)
Jon Pearce (Labour – High Peak)
Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)
Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)
Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham Yardley)
Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)
David Pinto-Duschinsky (Labour – Hendon)
Lee Pitcher (Labour – Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme)
Jo Platt (Labour – Leigh and Atherton)
Luke Pollard (Labour – Plymouth Sutton and Devonport)
Joe Powell (Labour – Kensington and Bayswater)
Lucy Powell (Labour – Manchester Central)
Gregor Poynton (Labour – Livingston)
Peter Prinsley (Labour – Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket)
Richard Quigley (Labour – Isle of Wight West)
Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South and Walkden)
Steve Race (Labour – Exeter)
Connor Rand (Labour – Altrincham and Sale West)
Andrew Ranger (Labour – Wrexham)
Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)
Mike Reader (Labour – Northampton South)
Steve Reed (Labour – Streatham and Croydon North)
Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and East Dulwich)
Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West and Pudsey)
Joani Reid (Labour – East Kilbride and Strathaven)
Emma Reynolds (Labour – Wycombe)
Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)
Martin Rhodes (Labour – Glasgow North)
Jake Richards (Labour – Rother Valley)
Lucy Rigby (Labour – Northampton North)
Dave Robertson (Labour – Lichfield)
Tim Roca (Labour – Macclesfield)
Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading Central)
Sam Rushworth (Labour – Bishop Auckland)
Sarah Russell (Labour – Congleton)
Tom Rutland (Labour – East Worthing and Shoreham)
Oliver Ryan (Labour – Burnley)
Sarah Sackman (Labour – Finchley and Golders Green)
Jeevun Sandher (Labour – Loughborough)
Michelle Scrogham (Labour – Barrow and Furness)
Mark Sewards (Labour – Leeds South West and Morley)
Baggy Shanker (Labour – Derby South)
Michael Shanks (Labour – Rutherglen)
Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Highgate)
Josh Simons (Labour – Makerfield)
Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith and Chiswick)
John Slinger (Labour – Rugby)
David Smith (Labour – North Northumberland)
Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester Withington)
Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney)
Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)
Gareth Snell (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent Central)
Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds Central and Headingley)
Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)
Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff East)
Elaine Stewart (Labour – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)
Will Stone (Labour – Swindon North)
Alistair Strathern (Labour – Hitchin)
Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)
Alan Strickland (Labour – Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor)
Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Middleton South)
Lauren Sullivan (Labour – Gravesham)
Kirsteen Sullivan (Labour – Bathgate and Linlithgow)
Peter Swallow (Labour – Bracknell)
Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)
Mike Tapp (Labour – Dover and Deal)
Alison Taylor (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
David Taylor (Labour – Hemel Hempstead)
Rachel Taylor (Labour – North Warwickshire and Bedworth)
Fred Thomas (Labour – Plymouth Moor View)
Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)
Adam Thompson (Labour – Erewash)
Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)
Marie Tidball (Labour – Penistone and Stocksbridge)
Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)
Jessica Toale (Labour – Bournemouth West)
Dan Tomlinson (Labour – Chipping Barnet)
Henry Tufnell (Labour – Mid and South Pembrokeshire)
Anna Turley (Labour – Redcar)
Matt Turmaine (Labour – Watford)
Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)
Laurence Turner (Labour – Birmingham Northfield)
Derek Twigg (Labour – Widnes and Halewood)
Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon and Consett)
Harpreet Uppal (Labour – Huddersfield)
Tony Vaughan (Labour – Folkestone and Hythe)
Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall and Bloxwich)
Chris Vince (Labour – Harlow)
Imogen Walker (Labour – Hamilton and Clyde Valley)
Chris Ward (Labour – Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven)
Melanie Ward (Labour – Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy)
Paul Waugh (Labour – Rochdale)
Michelle Welsh (Labour – Sherwood Forest)
Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Friern Barnet)
Andrew Western (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)
Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)
Michael Wheeler (Labour – Worsley and Eccles)
John Whitby (Labour – Derbyshire Dales)
Jo White (Labour – Bassetlaw)
Katie White (Labour – Leeds North West)
David Williams (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent North)
Steve Witherden (Labour – Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr)
Sean Woodcock (Labour – Banbury)
Rosie Wrighting (Labour – Kettering)
Yuan Yang (Labour – Earley and Woodley)
Steve Yemm (Labour – Mansfield)
No vote recorded
Diane Abbott (Labour – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)
Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley)
Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)
Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)
Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)
Paula Barker (Labour – Liverpool Wavertree)
Lorraine Beavers (Labour – Blackpool North and Fleetwood)
Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin – West Tyrone)
Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds South)
Matt Bishop (Labour – Forest of Dean)
Elsie Blundell (Labour – Heywood and Middleton North)
Phil Brickell (Labour – Bolton West)
Julia Buckley (Labour – Shrewsbury)
Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)
Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent East)
Beccy Cooper (Labour – Worthing West)
Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and Tavistock)
Pat Cullen (Sinn Féin – Fermanagh and South Tyrone)
Judith Cummins (Deputy Speaker – Bradford South)
Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)
Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)
Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)
Neil Duncan-Jordan (Labour – Poole)
Maria Eagle (Labour – Liverpool Garston)
Alex Easton (Independent – North Down)
Cat Eccles (Labour – Stourbridge)
Sarah Edwards (Labour – Tamworth)
Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham and Chislehurst)
John Finucane (Sinn Féin – Belfast North)
Mary Kelly Foy (Labour – City of Durham)
Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough)
Nusrat Ghani (Deputy Speaker – Sussex Weald)
Paulette Hamilton (Labour – Birmingham Erdington)
Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin – South Down)
Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Gateshead South)
Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker – Chorley)
Dáire Hughes (Sinn Féin – Newry and Armagh)
Imran Hussain (Independent – Bradford East)
Leigh Ingham (Labour – Stafford)
Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham)
Kim Johnson (Labour – Liverpool Riverside)
Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)
Naushabah Khan (Labour – Gillingham and Rainham)
Ian Lavery (Labour – Blyth and Ashington)
Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)
Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)
Rebecca Long Bailey (Independent – Salford)
Cathal Mallaghan (Sinn Féin – Mid Ulster)
Amanda Martin (Labour – Portsmouth North)
Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)
Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin – Belfast West)
Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough and Thornaby East)
Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)
Caroline Nokes (Deputy Speaker – Romsey and Southampton North)
Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton and Winchmore Hill)
Kate Osborne (Labour – Jarrow and Gateshead East)
Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)
Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Clapham and Brixton Hill)
Jenny Riddell-Carpenter (Labour – Suffolk Coastal)
Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)
Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)
Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)
Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Wyre)
Sarah Smith (Labour – Hyndburn)
Euan Stainbank (Labour – Falkirk)
Kenneth Stevenson (Labour – Airdrie and Shotts)
Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)
Martin Vickers (Conservative – Brigg and Immingham)
Chris Webb (Labour – Blackpool South)
Nadia Whittome (Labour – Nottingham East)
Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)
Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)
