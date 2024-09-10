Footage of jubilant crowds gathered outside HMP Wandsworth has been uploaded by political commentator Lee Harris.

Thousands of prisoners are set to be released early on Tuesday (10/9) as the prisons watchdog warned it is “inevitable” some will reoffend.

Around 1,700 prisoners in England and Wales are expected to be let go on Tuesday before their sentences are served in a bid to cut overcrowding, in addition to the around 1,000 prisoners normally freed each week.

Downing Street said the policy had to be brought in to avoid “unchecked criminality” where the police and courts are unable to lock anyone up because there were no places available.

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said that the Government “had no choice but to do something” about overcrowding because “the bath was in danger of overflowing, and they either had to turn the taps off or they had to let some water out”.

Posting on X, Harris uploaded footage of crowds outside HMP Wandsworth waiting to greet those who have been released early.

And so it begins… Jubilant crowds gather at HMP Wandsworth waiting for prisoners to be released early.



The first set have just been released, and one of them walked straight outside and sparked up a joint.



Keir Starmer's lawless Britain.pic.twitter.com/ijPkCihnMG — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) September 10, 2024

