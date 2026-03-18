A woman has voiced her furious regret after having voted for Donald Trump three times.

Just over one year into Trump’s second term as president, and ahead of crucial mid-term elections in November, his polling numbers aren’t looking great.

In fact, they’re disastrous. Whether it’s because of his illegal war in Iran, his disastrous tariff policy, isolating America from its most historic allies or his handling of the Epstein files – and association with the convicted paedophile – it seems voters in America are turning against Trump.

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And if you needed any proof of just how angry some of Trump’s most loyal supporters now are with him, this woman in Pennsylvania has provided it.

When an NBC News reporter asked local resident Amanda Robbins filling up at a gas station what she would say to Trump right now, she didn’t mince her words.

“You are a worthless pile of sh*t,” was her furious message to the president.

She revealed she had voted for the Republican three times, adding: “That was my bad, apparently I’m an idiot.”

The clip has since gone viral online, where it has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

“Apparently I’m an idiot.” Woman at Pennsylvania gas station who voted for Trump rips into him, calls him “a worthless pile of sh*t”. pic.twitter.com/xR5RNvuBEk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 17, 2026

The conversation took place in the town of Millersburg, where Republican Scott Perry held his seat in 2024 by just 5,000 votes.

If Trump’s war in the Middle East continues to push oil prices – and therefore petrol prices – up, then it should be no surprise if more and more voters in the key swing states start to switch on Trump just like this woman.