Detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office have begun interviewing key witnesses, it has been reported.

The Metropolitan Police said more than 100 questionnaires have been sent out so far to people at the alleged gatherings, which have to be completed and returned within seven days.

A No 10 source said on Monday evening that prime minister Boris Johnson has not been interviewed.

Investigators have started reviewing all available evidence but have not yet made any referrals for potential fines to be issued.

But the PM may soon have Partygate Part II on his hands following a little cheeky revelation in the Sunday Times this weekend.

It appears that he cut short his Middle East oil charm offensive to return home for his wife Carrie Johnson’s birthday party.

Caroline Wheeler, the newspaper’s political editor, wrote that: “The only party the prime minister appeared focused on last week was the one being thrown for his wife Carrie, who turned 34 last Thursday.

“He cut short his trip to the Middle East to make it back in time to join the celebrations.”

How very on-brand of him.

