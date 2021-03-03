Footage of Boris Johnson boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients has been making the rounds on social media today.

The Prime Minister led a press conference on March 3rd in which he set out to reassure the British public about the threat of a new virus.

Answering a question on close contact with other people he said:

“I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands,” he said.

“People obviously can make up their own minds but I think the scientific evidence is … our judgment is that washing your hands is the crucial thing.”

Shortly after Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to hospital where he later admitted that doctors were “ready to announce my death”.

Tweeting footage of the press conference Labour MP David Lammy said: “The UK has had the worst possible leader at the worst possible time”.

Watch it in full below:

A year ago today @BorisJohnson boasted about visiting a hospital with coronavirus patients and shaking hands with “everybody”.



The U.K. has had the worst possible leader at the worst possible time.pic.twitter.com/qjULDhvDwU — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 3, 2021

Related: PMQs – The one where PM was proud to cut aid to Yemen and sell weapons to Saudi