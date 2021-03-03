Footage of Boris Johnson boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients has been making the rounds on social media today.
The Prime Minister led a press conference on March 3rd in which he set out to reassure the British public about the threat of a new virus.
Answering a question on close contact with other people he said:
“I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands,” he said.
“People obviously can make up their own minds but I think the scientific evidence is … our judgment is that washing your hands is the crucial thing.”
Shortly after Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to hospital where he later admitted that doctors were “ready to announce my death”.
Tweeting footage of the press conference Labour MP David Lammy said: “The UK has had the worst possible leader at the worst possible time”.
Watch it in full below:
A year ago today @BorisJohnson boasted about visiting a hospital with coronavirus patients and shaking hands with “everybody”.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 3, 2021
The U.K. has had the worst possible leader at the worst possible time.pic.twitter.com/qjULDhvDwU
Related: PMQs – The one where PM was proud to cut aid to Yemen and sell weapons to Saudi
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .