Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 4 March 2021

Early mist and fog patches lifting with some early brighter spells for most. Cloud soon thickening from the southwest, however with outbreaks of rain spreading northeast, heavy at times. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.