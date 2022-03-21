Now we all know you have to pay for supermarket carrier bags, to save the environment.
But what if a luxury brand made a strikingly similar-looking bag for Tesco and wanted to charge you basically a grand?
You would say no right?
Well wrong for some, one fashion label hopes as they have done just that.
Balenciaga’s Monday Shopper Bag, from its Spring 2022 Clones Collection, is a white calfskin bag that features vertical blue stripes and the name in a red label.
The look is reminiscent of plastic carrier bags that Tesco used to give to customers in the 1980s.
While Tesco still sells its carrier bags, which are now made from recycled plastic waste, in its stores for 20p per bag, Balenciaga’s version will set shoppers back by £925.
