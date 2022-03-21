Now we all know you have to pay for supermarket carrier bags, to save the environment.

But what if a luxury brand made a strikingly similar-looking bag for Tesco and wanted to charge you basically a grand?

You would say no right?

Well wrong for some, one fashion label hopes as they have done just that.

Balenciaga’s Monday Shopper Bag, from its Spring 2022 Clones Collection, is a white calfskin bag that features vertical blue stripes and the name in a red label.

The look is reminiscent of plastic carrier bags that Tesco used to give to customers in the 1980s.

While Tesco still sells its carrier bags, which are now made from recycled plastic waste, in its stores for 20p per bag, Balenciaga’s version will set shoppers back by £925.

Reactions

1.

At this point we have to start considering that Balenciaga are fully taking the piss pic.twitter.com/p4jqS7S7c1 — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) March 21, 2022

2.

As long as there are idiots in the world, rascals won't go hungry. — O Desagradável (@o_desagradavel) March 20, 2022

3.

Capitalism, and high fashion is grotesque.



$2000 for a Balenciaga bag that looks like a Tesco shopping baghttps://t.co/DyKVhRdcS7 — “Three Jags” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇳🇿🇺🇦 🌻 (@gingereejit) March 21, 2022

4.

The £925 bag from Balenciaga looks just like vintage Tesco carrier bag https://t.co/aEoAUZ4B4w

Or £875 with a Tesco club card!

Definitely #PissTakePrices — Piss Take Prices (@PissTakePrices_) March 20, 2022

5.

This bag (on the left) from fashion brand Balenciaga will cost you £925. Or you could just pop in to your local Tesco store and pay 10p. #wtf #forth1 #ripoff pic.twitter.com/sTNpcc2eM7 — Arlene Stuart (@arlenestuartuk) March 21, 2022

6.

Convinced Balenciaga are running a social experiment to see just how stupid people are when it comes to parting with cash just for a “name”. — inglish teacher (@InglishTeacher) March 21, 2022

